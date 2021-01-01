Arjun Rampal's 2021's first post hints at drugs probe, says 'I have never been on wrong side of the law'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMPAL72 Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in his first post of 2021, talked about the lessons he learned in 2020, hinting at the 'drug case.' He opened up about being called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. He stated that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’. He also shared the 'clarity' that 2020 had brought him.

In a much-elaborated statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, Concern, a word that means so much more than it ever did. So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring.”

"Yes, I am concerned... concerned about my family, my work, my fans, my friends, my country, my industry. All the concerns have only been lessons learned and perspective and approached changed. Therefore, as we pull the curtains on 2020, I would like to share with you with complete honestly my experience and the clarity each experience has brought," he added.

Sharing the lessons he has learned in 2020 with respect to the family, he said that there is a tendency to take them for granted, "always thinking they are always there, till relationships just become relations." He expressed gratitude for them and thanked each one of them for their support and existence.

Professionally, he said “2020 was supposed to be one of the busienst years of my career as I embarked upon completing 20 years in the industry. With 280 days of my calendar already booked, I was certain the days would fly. But no, the universe had other plans. Halt, stop, reflect, listen, appreciate, understand and learn were the emotions felt,” he wrote. He said that he was filled with gratitude to return to work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further he talked about the blessing social media was as he could interact,connect and express with fans. “2020 also exposed how dreadfully misleading, disruptive and dangerous it has been. To all my fans, I just want to thank you for being so dignified and solid through the times and through the news that surrounded me,” he wrote.

"I love you all (fans) and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space," the actor further said.

Recently, Arjun was questioned by the NCB in connecetiong with alleged drug racket in Bollywood. He seemed to refer to incident as he reassured his fans that he has ‘done nothing wrong’.

Arjun stressed, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong. I love you all and going forward we shall only spread love and peace together. There is no room for any negativity in our space.”

Arjun also reflected on the impact the year had on his friendships and revealed that many of his friends ‘disappeared’. He wrote, “Old ones and new...many disappeared. A few remained. To all those who disappeared, I thank you. For those who stayed, I look forward to getting old with you.”

Later, the actor thanked the film industry for the lessons it taught him. He wrote “To all those who know me and believed in me I am eternally indebted and grateful. To all that I may have unintentionally hurt in any way through this time I am sorry. To all who may have done the same to me I’ll forgive.”

Talking about the media, Arjun said that in 2020, he learnt ‘how ugly it is to hunt’. " At times one is hunted, other time they hunt. Thank you for teaching me how ugly it is to hunt."

He also expressed love for India and said that the country will emerge stronger from the pandemic and tragedies. “The worst is behind us, have faith, let’s learn to trust again, our leaders aren’t our enemies, the media is not always right. We all want change, change comes with its hardships as patterns needed to be broken.As they break and we move towards transition. The transition will be positive only if we are positive towards them,” he wrote.

As he concluded the note, Arjun also thanked God ‘for reaching out to’ him. “With you on my side. Who needs a Godfather,” he wrote.

Bidding adieu to the year 2020, Arjun said “Farewell 2020, I will never see you again, but I will also never forget you.”

Tweeting the same, he wished everyone 'New Year.' "Wishing all of you a safe, blessed, healthy and prosperous 2021. 2020 taught us a lot. My learning is attached have a read. Happy new year," Arjun captioned the note.