Arjun Kanungo's South African wife Carla Dennis calls India adopted country; shares priceless wedding pic

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who is known for the track, 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' recently tied the knot with his long-time partner Carla Dennis, who hails from South Africa. On the occasion of the Indian Independence Day, Carla took to her social media to express her love for the country. She shared a picture of herself and Arjun on her Instagram where the two can be seen laughing and sharing a moment. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Independence Day India, I'm soon to be an Indian citizen and I'm so proud to have you as my adopted country for your incomparable warmth, cultural diversity and scrumptious food. Thank you for accepting me as one of your own."

Recently, Arjun also shared a picture with his wife from their "first night out as Mr and Mrs." In the pictures, Arjun looked dapper in a finely tailored black tuxedo while Carla looked gorgeous in an ivory saree.

Arjun and Carla, who got engaged in November 2020, tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy wedding on August 10. The wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Kubbra Sait and Pragya Jaiswal.

For the unversed, the couple also has plans to hold a white wedding next year. The wedding in Mumbai took place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla paired her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law's jewellery. Arjun further shared," We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones." Their wedding pics are receiving all the love on Instagram.

Sharing his first wedding pics with Carla, Arjun captioned the post, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo (sic)."

