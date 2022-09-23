Anushka Sharma shares BTS photos from Chakda Xpress shoot, says 'Ek bhi photo acchi nahin...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma shares BTS photos from Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma is working extremely hard, going all out and about to make a comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress. Ever since she announced her film, fans have been overjoyed. The Sui Dhaaga actress often shares BTS pictures from the shoot. Today, the actress dropped some fresh pictures in which she was seen in sporty attire.

The actress looked stunning as she sported an oversized brown-colored hoodie, which she paired with black pants. The actress completed her look with black sunglasses and left her hair open. Anuska exuded radiance as the sun shined bright on her face and she posed effortlessly, beating the heat. She posed in front of a vehicle, which seemingly appeared to be her vanity van.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote a caption that caught everyone's attention. Her caption read, "Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye. (I didn't like a single picture, so I wondered who made it necessary to always post good pictures? So these are my ok ok photos that I would not have uploaded, but since I used my precious breath to take them, I feel compelled to share them. ok bye)."

Speaking about the film, it is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen in the titular role. It is helmed by Prosit Roy. The actress is currently in the UK shooting for the film. The film will mark her first on-screen appearance after the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film didn't perform well at the box office.

