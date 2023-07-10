Anushka Sharma 'misses' coffee walks in London city; shares candid video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Anushka Sharma enjoys her day out with hubby Virat and daughter Vamika in London

Anushka Sharma along with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika were recently in London enjoying vacation time. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared a candid video of herself taking walks on the streets of London along with a coffee mug. In the video, she can also be seen having a fun time with Virat, posing for clicks, travelling in the metro, and walking on the streets. In the video, Virat can also be seen for a split second when the two are passing a road through a pedestrian crossing.

Watch the video:

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress captioned the video and wrote, ''Major missing - London city & coffee walks. PS- that coffee lasted me a while.'' Apart from this, she also used Empire of the Sun's song Walking on a Dream in the background.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a sky blue-coloured denim jacket, paired with loose denim pants. On the other hand, Virat wore a black denim jacket and white pants. He can also be seen carrying Vamika in a stroller.

Anushka and Virat on work front

One of Anushka's major releases is Chakda Xpress, where she will be seen playing the role of ace Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will hit the theatres in December. Apart from this, she also has a few other projects in her kitty including Navdeep Singh's directorial Kaneda also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be missing out on the upcoming T20i international series against West Indies. However, he is prepping really hard for the ICC's major event the ODI World Cup, which will be held in October and November this year.

