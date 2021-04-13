Anupam Kher shares artistically shot beautiful sunset view from Marine Drive. Watch Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher, who recently shared an exciting news that he has kickstarted the shooting for his next project Moh Maya, treated his fans to a beautiful view of the sunset from Marine drive in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram and posted a gorgeous view of the setting sun in slow motion. In an artistically shot video, Kher pans the camera featuring the reddish sky and people enjoying the sunset view at the 3.6-kilometer-long promenade.

The heavenly view of the sky filled with clouds, and of the sea-- gave the feel of a breathtakingly beautiful painting on canvas and is sure a treat to the eyes. Taking to the caption, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star wrote, "A beautiful setting Sun and people in slow motion on Marine drive in Mumbai!"

Take a look:

On the related note, Anupam Kher recently kickstarted the shooting for his next project Moh Maya, which impressively will be the 519th project of his career. He took to his Twitter handle and shared clicks from the sets of his new movies.

"And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings.. Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi," the actor tweeted.

Apart from this, Anupam will soon also be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Also, Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files.

(With ANI Inputs)