Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora turn chefs during home-quarantine period

During self-quarantine, a number of Indian celebrities are making time to follow their hobbies like cooking, playing an instrument and also spending quality time with their families. They have been sharing photos and videos on social media encouraging their fans to indulge in creative activities as well. While Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday shared photos baking cookies, Sara Ali Khan indulged in some pancake making and shared the video. Even Malaika is not letting the chance of cooking go.

Talking about how much she loves cooking for her family, Malaika wrote, "I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self-isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19"

On the other hand, Ananya Panday shares photos with her little sister Rysa Panday as they bake cookies together. She wrote, "we baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips ) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew"

Sara Ali Khan also channeled her inner chef as she stepped into the kitchen to make pancakes. Earlier, she even made omlette and half-fry for breakfast. In another video, Mini Mathur is seen teaching her fans on how to make gajar gobhi shalgam achaar. In this video she shared the full recipe of her grandmother’s pickle. She captioned the picture by writing “Quarantine Cooking - Mathur Style Since there’s only as much one can do while in self isolation, I’m busy being a domestic goddess... re arranging the fridge, pantry, linen closet and yay I have finally edited my gajar gobhi shalgam achaar recipe.”

To curb the increasingly harmful effects of coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi, in his second address to the nation on March 24 announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country. He asked people to take the pandemic seriously and stay indoors along with their family as a preventive measure.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page