Ananya Panday mourns demise of her grandmother, says 'She inspired me every single day'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is going through a hard time as she lost her grandmother Snehlata a day before. The actress on Sunday took to Instagram and penned an emotional note remembering her. She said her grandmother inspired her every single day to do what she loves and that she is so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light.

According to reports, Ananya's grandmother passed away at the age of 85. Ananya shared a set of throwback pictures posing with her younger sister and grandmother -- the mother of actor Chunky Panday.

Alongside the image, Ananya wrote: "Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn't live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve but my 'Dadi' lived and how (sic).

"She worked every day until the age of 85, going to work at 7 a.m. in her block heels and red streaked hair.

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You're too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi -- I love you so much," the actress added.

Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana and their daughters Ananya and Rysa were snapped at Snehlata Panday's residence, where they paid her last respects, on Saturday.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Ananya had dedicated some beautiful posts to her grandmother. Along with the pictures she wrote, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes. My Dadi and Nani - happy Women's day to my best and happy Women's day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you. I love you guys, you rock."

On the professional front, Ananya will next be seen in a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda (directed by Puri Jagannadh), as well as in Shakun Batra's romantic drama alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.