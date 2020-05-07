Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan shares Abhishek's hilarious childhood incident when he fell into a bed of flowers

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been treating fans with throwback posts and memories on social media and entertaining them by telling incidents from back in the day. On Thursday, the actor shared another post recalling a hilarious incident from son Abhishek Bachchan's childhood when he fell into a bed of flowers and almost got lost. Big B wrote, "We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces"

T 3524 - We are all living in ‘hortus conclusus’ .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our ‘enclosed garden’ .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. pic.twitter.com/FQnbc7mEcq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional note as his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from college. Due to the lockdown, she couldn't get an official graduation ceremony so her mother Shweta Bachchan gave her one at home by making DIY graduation cap and gown. He wrote, " Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown."

T 3523 - Pics ! pic.twitter.com/Zmnjd9VYGj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

"She could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. but she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya.. God bless .. such a positive and happy attitude. Love you."

T 3523 - Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..

But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude . pic.twitter.com/5NsU1sDLr6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, popular quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has opened registrations for the show. Big B through a video announced on Saturday and the latest edition of KBC12 bis all set take in registrations. He wrote, "Ji .. its coming back to you again soon." In the video, the superstar says, "nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko" Check out-

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

The actor shot for the KBC12 promo at his home during the lockdown. According to a report in IANS, the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo featuring Amitabh, where the actor invites KBC aspirants.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage