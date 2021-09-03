Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan promotes ‘Chehre’ through a series of 5 poems

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recently been seen promoting his film 'Chehre' in a one-of-its kind manner, by reciting poems in his somber baritone. The movie recently hit theatres and along with that came a series of 5 videos where we can see Big B himself reciting poems from a book named ‘Chehre’, a compilation of 70 poems by one of his biggest fans Vikas Bansal, who the actor refers to as his extended family. The book focuses on the emotional turmoil of life and the consequences of the actions and decisions which we humans experience, thereby creating different faces over our skin in different situations.

It has been written in the form of a monologue where the poet questions and answers at the same time the various aspects of life. In November 2019, Vikas had a chance to personally gift one of the copies of the book to Amitabh Bachchan.

Since the release of the film, Chehre, Bachchan chose to pick up 5 poems from the book because the poems’ magnanimity resonated with the overall theme of the megastar's starrer. The videos released by Big B have been trending with #ChehrePoem and has taken the internet by storm.

Not just this, Amitabh in his latest blog also appreciated Vikas saying, "the words of the writing by Vikas in synchronised effect to the characters of the film or maybe not, but just there .. for the story or the screenplay of the film was not known to the poet, yet to put down the feel is a feat ..

.. the feel needs to be understood in the rendition .. the rendition has limitations .. the renderer is not an accomplished reader of poetry or words that represent poetry, or not in the feel of the writer when he thought of putting it the way he did .. and that shall ever be the mystery of the feel of poetry."

Expressing his thoughts on his poems being used in the promotion of the film, Vikas Bansal said, "The poems are dedicated to the many faces we humans have masked over our skin to hide our true feelings. It’s an honor that this poem has been given voice by Bachchan Sahab himself. I remember the childhood days where we use to stay in the queue just to get tickets to his blockbuster movies. I have always been one of his biggest fans".