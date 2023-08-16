Alia Bhatt’s revelation about Ranbir Kapoor asking her to wipe of lipstick sparks outrage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt’s revelation about Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has sparked outrage on social media after she recently revealed in a video that her husband Ranbir Kapoor would sometimes ask her to wipe off her lipstick when they used to date each because he liked it in a natural way. As soon as her confession about Alia went viral, netizens couldn’t keep it and called out her husband Ranbir Kapoor for being a controlling husband. In the video, Alia gave fans a glimpse of how she applies lipstick. She shared that, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered normal. It’s a bit weird, she then takes lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply color to her lips.

She also added that one of the reasons why she goes for the minimalistic look is because her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor also prefers her to look natural.

After this statement, many netizens also gave their viewpoints on this. One user commented, “Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor hated her lipstick so every time they went on a date, he’d ask her to wipe it off is so??? I’m sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup, I would dump him.” “You all don’t get it; she’s dropping all the hints possible everywhere. It's her SOS. Or just her documenting his nonsense in public like a Just in Case”., commented another.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is raking up numbers at the box office and has collected more than 290 crores worldwide. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor is busy with his upcoming project Animal which will also star Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres by the end of this year.

