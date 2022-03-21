'Ajay Devgn always wanted to be a director', reveals childhood friend Rohit Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in several films.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed on Monday that Bollywood star and his childhood friend Ajay Devgn's first love was direction and that he always wanted to be a director. He also praised Ajay for his sound knowledge of the technicalities of filmmaking. Speaking on the sidelines of the trailer launch of 'Runway 34' which has been directed by Ajay, the 'Golmaal' director said, "This may come as a surprise, but since the time I have known Ajay, he has always wanted to be a director. His technical knowledge as a director is unparalleled and you will get to see that in 'Runway 34' where he has shot with 10-13 cameras in a cockpit. Shooting with heavy equipment in such a confined space is not an easy task."

"In addition to acting and direction, Ajay is the producer of the film as well. And let me tell you, he is one producer, who goes all out if he believes in the script. He won't hold back from spending on the film and I have personally seen that happening with 'Raju Chacha', that film was made on a budget of Rs 38 crore at a time when most Bollywood films were made for Rs 7-8 crore."

While Ajay and Rohit have been frequent collaborators, the two have also been childhood friends with both their fathers working in the action vertical of Hindi mainstream cinema.

The 52-year-old star, who is married to actress Kajol, has recently ventured into the digital world with the web-series 'Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness'.

A remake of the successful British series 'Luther', 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is an engaging and dark take on a policeman's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. It sees Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

It was released on March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.