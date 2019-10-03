Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes the face of a popular chocolate brand in India. Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes the face of Cadbury Dark Milk chocolates in India

Owner of the popular chocolate brand Cadbury, Mondelez India, has signed actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the face of its Cadbury Dark Milk in India. With the launch of Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate, the company is looking to add a new taste experience to its already thriving bouquet of premium chocolates

This new chocolate from Cadbury is being positioned as a proposition for people with a grown-up and mature taste in chocolates. Cadbury says that the Dark Milk brings a new taste to the world of chocolate with a superior product experience for those with sophisticated and matured sensibilities. Sharing a video on her Instagram Aishwarya Rai said, "here’s presenting the new Cadbury Dark Milk. Enjoy its richer, darker and creamier taste...try it...you’ll love CadburyDarkMilk"

Talking about her collaboration with the chocolate brand Aishwarya said, ‘it is a privilege to be a part of Mondelez India’s new category innovation with Cadbury Dark Milk. Cadbury has always given us a reason to enjoy chocolates the way we like it.’

Talking about her films, Aishwarya surprised everyone with making her appearance in the trailer of Angelina Jolie-starrer "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actor will be lending her voice for Angelina Jolie's character, Maleficent in the Hindi version of the film. Sharing the trailer, Aishwarya's hubby Abhishek Bachchan Tweeted "How cool is this!"

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ along with actors Anil Kapoor and Rajkummaar Rao