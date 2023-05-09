After Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa recalls being sidelined in Pollywood: 'I was removed from the film without...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Bajwa recalls being sidelined in Pollywood

Shehnaaz Gill has earlier opened up about how she was ill-treated in the Punjabi Film Industry aka Pollywood and was not invited to the screening of her own film. The actress received much support from her fans when she recalled the disheartening events. Now, another Punjabi actress has shared the same. Honsla Rakh actress Sonam Bajwa in a recent interview revealed that she was removed from the film without even telling her.

Sonam Bajwa told Siddharth Kannan that she was also sidelined in the industry but it did not matter to her because she had seen worst in jer childhood. The actress said that she was discriminated against because of her dark skin and that her relatives used to not invite her to their house when she was a child. However, her success changed their behavior toward her.

Sonam said, "The only thing we can do is we don’t ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don’t understand why they were doing this."

Talking about the Punjabi industry, she elaborated, "I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn’t affect me much."

Sonam Bajwa is currently one of the leading names in Pollywood. She started her career with the Femina Miss India pageant in 2012 and has worked in films like Carry On Jatta 2, Honsla Rakh, Nikka Zaildar, Jinde Meriye, Piaada among others

