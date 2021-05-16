Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN After 'Radhe' leaks online, Salman Khan urges fans to avoid using pirated sites

Superstar Salman Khan's fans got their Eid gift after 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' released online. The Prabhu Deva directorial hit the OTT platform Zee5 on pay-per-view service. Starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, the film managed to earn great reviews and the biggest openings worldwide. However, while everyone was happy with the same, the makers got a shock when the film within hours of its release, leaked online for free download in HD quality. And now that the film is available on pirated websites, the 'Dabangg' actor has issued a warning against those indulging in serious crime.

Taking to his social media accounts, Salman shared a long note that read, "We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. He added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell."

Have a look at the same here:

Prior the release of the film, Salman shared a video and urged everyone to watch the same on official platforms. In the same, he said, "Many people work hard while making a film and I feel very sad when some people resort to piracy to watch it. I would ask for a commitment from all of you that you enjoy films on the right platform. This Eid will be about the audience's commitment -- no piracy in entertainment."

Radhe collected around $6,00,000 on Friday, its second day of release, after taking home around $6,75,000 abroad on Thursday. This takes the cumulative two-day collection of the film to around $12,75,000, reports boxofficeindia.com.

'Radhe' is Salman's third film with Prabhudeva after "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). "Radhe" is based on the 2017 Korean action thriller "The Outlaws".