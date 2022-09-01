Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan perform Ganesh Visarjan, Salman Khan and family arrive for celebrations | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Salman Khan arrived at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's residence for Ganesh Visarjan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's residence was crowded with family members and celebrities on Thursday as they performed Ganpati Visarjan. The couple welcomed home Bappa on August 31 and bid adieu to the lord on September 1 as per the tradition. Salman Khan arrived at the couple's residence on both days as he participated in auspicious festivities along with family members and friends from the film industry. As Salman arrived at Aayush's residence, he posed for pictures for the paparazzi.

Aayush and Arpita do Ganesh Visarjan

Aayush Sharma was seen carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha in his arms as he proceeded for Visarjan. Arpita also participated in religious activities and was seen by her husband's side at all times. Aayush wore a cream-coloured kurta with black pyjama and Arpita complemented him in a red colour salwar kameez. Their residence was crowded with celebrities, friends and family members who came to soak in the festive spirit. Aayush also shared a pic on social media with his wife. A decorated idol of Ganesha was behind them. He captioned the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya May Bappa bless all of you with good health always (sic)."

Salman Khan arrives for Ganpati Visarjan

Salman Khan participated in Ganpati celebrations at Aayush and Arpita's residence on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he arrived once more and took part in Ganpati Visarjan. At Aayush's residence, Salman arrived wearing a purple shirt and jeans and looked handsome. He has taken time off from the shooting of the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to be with the family during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Salman performs aarti during Ganesh Chaturthi

Salman Khan along with his family welcomed Ganpati at his sister Arpita's home and even shared a video of performing aarti. Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a small clip from the celebrations. In the video, the 'Dabangg' star is seen performing aarti dressed in a white shirt paired with denim. Soon after him, Arpita and her actor husband Aayush Sharma are seen doing the aarti and praying.

