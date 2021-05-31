Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan showers love on ‘dream boy’ Nupur Shikhare in romantic post

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan who is currently dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare is all hearts for her beau as she penned an appreciation post for Nupur. Along with a cute note, she also shared a montage of photos of the couple with Sassafras Roots’ by Green Day playing in the background. Sharing the post, Ira wrote, "You're my anchor.... #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!"

The pictures scream love as Ira and Nupur can be seen enjoying their time together from date nights to celebrating his birthday, working out together, among other activities.

Reacting to the post, Nupur said, "@khan.ira I love you ya." Nupur also shared the same post on his account, tagged Ira, and used a heart and an anchor emoji. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff talso dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

During Valentine's week celebrations in February, Ira had shared a series of photos with him and confirmed their relationship. On Promise Day she shared, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira often treats fans to glimpses of her relationship pictures on her Instagram handle. In April, Ira had posted a video of herself and Nupur on the platform. The star kid can be seen practising kick-boxing with her "Popeye" (Nupur), as she says in the post. She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing? Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

Ira recently launched a mental health foundation called Agatsu Foundation. "I have registered a section 8 company called Agatsu Foundation, and it launches today. Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she said in a video announcing the initiative.

Earlier, Ira Khan opened up about her attempts at healing from her overall 'depression.' She has shared her struggles through a video on Instagram. Ira has lately been sharing many videos about her 'mental health' and 'depression.'

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.