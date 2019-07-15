Vicky Kaushal shares fan's message who joined Indian Navy after watching Uri

Vicky Kaushal shares fan's message

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike didn't just shatter several box office records but also inspired many. The movie based on Indian Army's surgical strike post Uri attack was loved by audience so much that it crossed Rs 250 crore mark. Uri even became Vicky Kaushal's first solo-hero film to touch the milestone. Even after months, Uri continues to inspire several aspiring youths to serve their country.

Recently, Vicky took to Instagram to share a fan message in which the 31-year-old shared that he was encouraged to join armed forces after watching Uri. "I'm going to join the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. The training commences from the 15th of this month for 4 years and after that I'll be commissioned in the Indian Navy as an officer,'' the fan wrote.

He further added, "Your movie in its essence has immensely motivated me to join the forces and I can only imagine so many other people like me who got similarly motivated. Thank you for making such a masterpiece for it will remain forever in our mind and spirit. Wanted to share this news with you before I started this journey as I truly felt inspired since the time I have watched Uri."

Vicky took to his Instagram story to share the note sent to Aditya Dhar Films, director of Uri and wrote, ''This is what makes all our efforts worth it. Wish you the best buddy. Jai Hind.''

One of the dialogues from the film, ''How's the Josh?'' resonated so much with the audience that it echoed even in Parliament. Starring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11.