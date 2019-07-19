Image Source : INSTAGRAM This video of Priyanka Chopra dancing in red dress on birthday is unmissable, husband Nick Jonas in awe

There's no denying that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship is beautiful beyond words. The couple, who got married in December last year, doesn't shy away from being mushy or expressing their love and feelings for each other. On Priyanka's Chopra's birthday, it was almost inevitable that Nick wouldn't post or share pictures or videos from PeeCee's birthday celebration,

Nick Jonas shared an adorable video of Priyanka Chopra dancing to the tunes of Burnin' Up song in a sizzling red dress with a caption that read, "The girl in the red dress!"

Furthermore, the American singer, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest album Happiness Begins, took to social media to wish his wife. He shared two unseen photographs of Priyanka and along with it, penned down the most beautiful message for his wife. Nick captioned the photos as, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 37 on Thursday, was wished by all her colleagues from the film industry. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Esha Gupta, and Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan and Manish Malhotra. Bollywood celebrities sent Priyanka wishes of love, success and happiness.

On the work front, Priyanka will next star in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

