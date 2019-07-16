Priyanka Chopra singing husband Nick Jonas' Sucker song at karaoke night is everything love, watch viral videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra singing husband Nick Jonas' Sucker song at karaoke night is everything love

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are undeniably the cutest lovebirds in the showbiz. With just a couple of days left for the actress' first birthday after marriage, the couple is enjoying every moment together with date nights and romantic dances. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Italy recently where the attended brother Joe Jonas' wedding ceremonies with Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. the teh couple extended their stay in the beautiful city and were seen enjoying the scenic view by diving into the pool sometimes, or by cooking pasta for themselves. Now, more videos of the adorable couple have popped online in which they are seen enjoying the karaoke night.

Priyanka Chopra in her YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing revealed that while she loves singing, she hates karaoke. But looks like when it comes to husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra cannot resist singing the songs. Videos of Priyanka Chopra are going viral on the internet in which the actress is seen enjoying a dinner night with friends and singing the Jonas Brothers' song Sucker. PeeCee is seen crooning the song on a mic and dancing to it as husband Nick Jonas stands beside her and dances along. In the videos, Nick and Priyanka are seen having a gala time with their friends and enjoying some good food and good music. Watch the videos here-

This is not the first time that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have given us some major couple goals. The duo keeps treating their fans and followers with their pictures and videos and an insight into their dreamy and romantic life. Just recently, Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen dancing with his wife amid the beautiful scenic view of Tuscany, Italy. As much as the view looked romantic, the couple looked much in love as well. Check out the video here-

On the related note, Priyanka Chopra will be turning 36 on July 18th. The actress has wrapped up her next Bollywood film The Skt Is Pink in India and is currently enjoying all her time with her husband. On the other hand, Nick Jonas has reunited with his brothers this year and has come back with the Jonas Brothers. Their first single song Sucker broke all records soon after it was released on the internet. Nick Jonas will also be seen in the next installment of adventure-based Hollywood film Jumanji.

