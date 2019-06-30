The Sky Is Pink producer opens up on Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from acting through social media and the makers of her upcoming film "The Sky Is Pink" said they will stand by the actor's decision. In a statement, Roy Kapur Films, who is backing the Shonali Bose directorial, said Wasim has been a "complete professional" throughout the filming of the movie, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

"Zaira is an exceptional artiste and we are lucky to have had her play Aisha Chaudhury in our film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. She has been a complete professional all through the shoot of the film, which concluded earlier this month.

"This is a purely personal decision, which she has taken after much thought and we will be supportive of her in every way - now and always," the statement read. The National Award-winning actor said she was not happy with the line of her work as it interfered with her faith and religion. In a detailed post on her Facebook page, which she later shared across all social media platforms, the Kashmir-born "Dangal" fame star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

Wasim said the journey has been "exhausting, to battle my soul for so long" and life was too short yet too long to be at war with oneself. About announcing the decision on social media, the actor said she was openly doing so not to paint a holier picture of herself, but "this is the least I can do to start afresh".

"The Sky Is Pink" will be Wasim's last Bollywood release.