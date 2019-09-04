Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen's heartfelt message to elder daughter Renee on 20th birthday, says exciting adventure awaits

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to give some heartfelt messages to elder daughter Reene as she turned 20 on Wednesday. Sharing several pictures of her darling 'Renee Shona', Sushmita asked her to embrace each and every adventure.

"The first one to ever call me Maa...a long & tough labour before she was born from my heart!!! Happppyyyyyy Birthday Renee Shona, WE ARE 20!!!! what a journey its been...and HOW MANY MORE exciting adventures await!!!️embrace them all & always remember Alisah & Maa love you like crazzzyyyyyy!! #youaremydestiny enjoyyyyy my first love...all our kisses & blessings, #duggadugga I love you, Maa & Alisah", Sushmita Sen wished daughter Renee on her birthday.

It was for the first time on Simil Grewal’s show — Rendezvous with Simi — that Renee made her first screen appearance, joining Sushmita during the interview. Ever since, Renee has been spotted with the actor on various occasions. For all these years that Renee was growing, Sushmita never really shied away or kept her away from public glare, rather just like her mom, Renee was too comfortable in front of the camera.

Sushmita, too, keeps sharing Renee’s pictures on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into how her little angel has grown into a diva. Be it her holiday pictures, candid mood shots, adorable clicks with her younger sister Alisah, Renee proves it with pictures that she’s got the style and swag from her mommy darling.

Sushmita Sen recently talked about adoption and why she adopted two girls when she was just 24 years old. When Sushmita Sen made this big decision of her life, she was put under the scanner since she wasn’t married but becoming a mother by adoption, but the actress proudly maintained that it was the best decision of her life.

