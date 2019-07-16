Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday dance their hearts out in this latest viral video

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are as thick as blood when it comes to their bond. The two never fail to spend time with each other when they are in town together. From going on movie dates to partying with their friends, the two divas love to spend time with each other. Pictures and videos of Suhana and Ananya often keep surfacing on the internet in which they are seen enjoying their time with each other and their other best friend Shanaya Kapoor. While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to mark her appearance in the showbiz. Suhana has recently graduated from Ardingly College and has returned home for a while before she starts her acting course. Now, that the star kids were together, they had to party and their latest video is proof of the amount of fun they had.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's video is going viral on the internet in which they are seen dancing together. In the video, Ananya is seen recording their special memories as Suhana at first tries to hide her face from the camera but later gives in and starts dancing. The two star kids are seen dressed in black as they enjoy their time dancing and showing off their killer moves. check out the video here-

Suhana Khan is all set to follow the path of her father Shah Rukh Khan and enter Bollywood to mark her name as an actress. The diva is already a social media sensation with fans eager to know everything about her. Talking about Suhana's big Bollywood debut, BFF Ananya Panday opened up recently in an interview with Zoom TV, she said, "Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act." She added, "She is really really talented and I can't just wait."

Talking about her bond with Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday has always maintained that they are her pillars and she goes to them for with everything. She even revealed that when she was getting trolled online for her admission in college and for not completing her studies before entering Bollywood, the Student of The Year 2 actress talked to her BFFs who encouraged her to be positive and ignore all the negativity that has come her way.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in the remake of Bollywood film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.'

