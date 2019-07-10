Ananya Pandey has something special to say about Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Pandey, after enthralling the audience with her performance in Student Of The Year 2 will next be seen playing a slightly older character in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also has Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Ever since the announcement of the film, the link-up reports of Ananya and Kartik doing rounds on the internet. She in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said that she finds the Luka Chhupi actor cute and yet again she has something special to say.

Even though the actress has shot only for a few days with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, she can’t help stop herself praising him. In an interview with a portal, Ananya said, "We shot three days in February, that was one short schedule that we did. But I'm going to Lucknow and I'm going for two months so, I'm super excited. I shot with him, I didn't get a chance to shoot with Bhumi yet. But he is such a good actor, his command over the language is amazing so he improvises really well."

ALSO READ: Was Deepika Padukone the first choice opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar? Imtiaz Ali opens up

She continued, "And such a selfless actor, he thinks about how to make the scene better rather than just his own lines. Also, he is just fun to be around, just makes me laugh all the time." After the actors were clicked by shutterbugs at a dinner date, the rumors of their romantic link-up became strong. However, Kartik during an event said, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself."

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 9 Leaked Video: Salman Khan spills beans on love life, marriage and ex-girlfriend

ALSO READ: Roadies gang-leader Prince Narula breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 as brother dies in Canada

Talking about the film, it is the remake of the 1978 film having Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta in lead roles. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.