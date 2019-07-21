Image Source : TWITTER Here's how Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the film Kalank, will be back on the big screen with the film Prasthanam. Before that, the popular actor will be celebrating his milestone birthday in style. Sanjay Dutt will turn 60 on July 29 while his wife Maanayata Dutt will be celebrating her birthday on July 22, which means that it will be a week-long celebration at the Dutt household in Pali Hill.

It is a milestone birthday for Sanjay Dutt this year and a celebration is on the cards. Last year, wife Maanayata threw a bash at their Pali Hill home for their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has ventured into production and the first film he produced is a Marathi film titled Baba. The film is directed by Raj R Gupta.The Munnabhai MBBS actor in a recent interview said that he can't dance around trees and with girls. He would like to do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do. He added, " I would like to do that kind of characters. It has been a long journey from Rocky till now and I learnt a lot as I have worked with a lot of big people."

Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Rocky in 1981. Since then he has been part of some memorable films like Naam, Khalnayak, Vaastav: The Reality, Mission Kashmir, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more.

When asked what kind of films he would like to do further in his career, he said, "Now, I can't dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films."

"I have had a very long and beautiful journey since my first film Rocky. I learnt a lot in that process because I worked with some of the great actors from the industry," he added.

