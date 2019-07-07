Samantha Akkineni reacts to Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Vanga’s defense on criticism, calls it ‘deeply disturbing’

Samantha Akkineni reacts to Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Vanga’s defense on criticism

South Indian superstar Samantha Akkineni has reacted to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversial statements while defending his film. Kabir Singh, which is an official remake of Telegu film Arjun Reddy, and starrer Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani garnered much attention for its portrayal of the characters that suggestively promoted toxic masculinity and bad behavior. The director came onboard for an interview with Anupama Chopra when he said that he doesn’t see any emotion in a relationship if two people are not allowed to slap or kiss each other whenever they want. This statement stirred a storm on social media with people calling Sandeep an ‘arrogant man’. Even actress Samantha Akkineni reacted to the rage and revealed that while she loved the film Arjun Reddy, she called the statements by the director ‘deeply disturbing.’

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story to share her opinion about the same. In the interview, Vanga said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there." While Vanga has received anger on social media, people also called out to the actress for double standards. One Instagram user shared a picture of Samanth’s review of Arjun Reddy in which she had written, “Arjun Reddy is the most original film I have seen in a long time’. Soon after the comment Samantha took to her twitter to clarify and said, “Liking the film .. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things . I loved the story of one ‘Arjun Reddy’ .. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around.”

Liking the film .. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things . I loved the story of one ‘Arjun Reddy’ .. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around . https://t.co/rLWG7L4Gbt — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 7, 2019

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had slammed the critics for their negative review of Kabir Singh and even called out to people who didn’t like the emotion in the film in his interview. Talking about the scene in which Kabir slaps Preeti, the director said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there."

While Kabir Singh has witnessed much rage online, people have also loved the film and has taken it to another level. The film has already crossed the 200-crore mark and numbers haven’t stopped pouring in.

