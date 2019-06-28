Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani celebrates success of Kabir Singh by partying hard with family

The intense love story of Kabir and Preeti in the film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has won everyone’s hearts. The film’s box-office collection has reached a mark of Rs 150 crore and everyone from the cast cannot keep calm about it. Just a few days back, there were pictures of celebrating with wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter and now picture of Kiara’s celebration party are all over the social media.

The actress who will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Guilty’ recently cut a success cake of the film that had the poster engraved on it. The celebration took place in the presence of her parents and her friends who surprised her with a cake when the film crossed the 100-crore mark. She looked stunning as she wore a silver pleated skirt paired with a white top and her no-makeup look.

Check out the pictures here:

Talking about the film, it has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. It is a remake of the hit 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film has been produced under the banners of Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The story of the film is about a medical student Kabir who chose self-destructive path after his love-interest Preeti married another man.

