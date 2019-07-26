Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan to welcome her second child with husband Aayush Sharma?

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is expecting a second child with her husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma got married in the year 2014 and are parents to Ahil, who is 3 years old. According to the reports of Mumbai Mirror, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma are excited about their pregnancy news and are ready to rejoice their time. Ahil Sharma's videos are often seen on Instagram. He is indeed cute and charms everyone with her playful acts.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma set goals for couples. Arpita shared a heartfelt post to express her love for Aayush Sharma. She wrote, "A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together, it’s when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their difference. Not only are you my husband & Ahil’s Pappi, your my best friend to. Through Thick & Thin, Happiness & Sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very very much @aaysharma Happy Anniversary."

In fact, Aayush Sharma too has to say something to Arpita to express his love. He said, "She’s been my support from day one. She’s my backbone. She’s warm and caring. I didn’t know the seriousness of this profession. When I started training under Bhai it came as a rude shock. I realised it’s not as easy as it looks. She was the one, who kept me motivated. She said, Listen you have to do it for me, for our son Ahil, for yourself."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post after Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli and her is worth reading

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha to be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, not Babri Masjid demolition?

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates | Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Photos