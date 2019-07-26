Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post after Rohit Sharma unfollows Virat Kohli and her is worth reading

Virat Kohli, the Captain of Indian Cricket team has always proved himself with his commendable performance. However, with so much hard work and team effort, India could not raise ICC World Cup 2019. However, while entire India is feeling bad for the loss, there is an ongoing tiff between the two main team members of India. Yes, you heard it right. According to the latest report, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are facing trouble with each other. Rohit Sharma as a result unfollowed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Now, following Rohit Sharma's action, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a post. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story and according to the netizens, this one is in response to Rohit Sharma's recent act. Everyone is wondering what's wrong between the two leading team members. However, no one exactly clear on what has happened between Rohit and Virat.

Anushka’s post reads, “A wise man once said Nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances…”

Check Anushka's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post

Anushka posted this status right after Rohit Sharma unfollowed Virat and her on Instagram. However, the two did not unfollow Rohit Sharma. In fact, according to some sources, Virat and Rohit Sharma have not spoken to each other right after the ICC World Cup 2019 ended.

On the related note, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married to each other in 2017. She recently revealed in her interview why she married Virat at the age of 29. The couple is often spotted together at the airport, dinner dates and on vacations.

Also Read: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan to welcome her second child?

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha to be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, not Babri Masjid demolition?

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates | Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Photos