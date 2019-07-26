Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha to be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, not Babri Masjid demolition?

Aamir Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. According to the earlier reports, the movie will showcase the true events of Babri Masjid (Ayodhya) demolition of 1992 and the formation of the new BJP government. However, according to the recent reports, Lal Singh Chaddha will be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. What happened in 1984, still gives us goosebumps. After the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguard, India became a battleground. It led to the anti- Sikh riots in the country and led to bloodshed.

In the earlier report by Deccan Chronicle, it was revealed that Lal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of a Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. It will focus on the development and progress of the Nation through the years and will highlight the changes in Nation after coming up of the new government. However, according to the source by an entertainment website, "It is the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that will feature as an important part of the plot in the movie."

Not just this, a source close to the industry highlighted that "Lal Singh Chaddha is not just a film. It will be a reference for the world to see what happened in India in the past few years like how the Paramount film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, did with reference to the US. Similarly, Lal Singh Chaddha will show Aamir meeting important political and historical personalities in VFX-laden visuals. It will also show specific instances like the Babri Masjid demolition to other current political and national happenings like the formation of the Modi government and more"

The source suggested, "What Aamir and director Advait Chandan clearly understand is that the film's political symbolism at many places will have different interpretations and hence, they are assuring that it will not rake up too much controversy and will not inadvertently create trouble for the film."

However, there has been no announcement made by the makers of the movie Lal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan's movies are always a surprise package for the entire audience and are worth waiting for. His upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor were last seen together in 3 Idiots which had been a blockbuster movie. Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

