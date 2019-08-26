Image Source : INSTAGRAM On Misha Kapoor's third birthday, mother Mira Rajput shares adorable throwback pic with heartfelt message

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s cutest little bundle of joy, Misha turned 3 on Monday. Their adorable daughter was born on August 26, 2016 and filled their lives with so much fun and laughter. Misha was born a year after the Bollywood actor and his wife tied the knot in July 2015. Her name is an amalgamation of their names and so is her personality. She has her father’s big smile and her mother’s good looks. Misha is now a big sister to her brother Zain Kapoor. On the special occasion of Misha's third birthday, mother Mira Rajput had the most adorable wish.

Sharing an unseen picture of Misha, Mira Rajput wrote, "I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!".

Earlier, Mira Rajput was trolled for letting her daughter Misha colour her hair. Clearing the air, she said, "It wasn't a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had nice time and I think it's just about letting your children to be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn't make sense to get serious about everything".

In one of her interviews with a leading daily, earlier this year, Mira had described Shahid’s bond with Misha. She said, “Shahid’s relationship with Misha started right from the moment when he got to know that I was pregnant. Fatherhood comes naturally to him. He is fully involved and he changed her diaper even before I did. Shahid wants to be connected to her always and I think that’s great. Misha is going to have him wrapped around her little finger.”

