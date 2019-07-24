This hilarious photo of Nick Jonas pushing Priyanka Chopra into sea is going viral on internet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebration can make anyone go green with envy. Her 37th birthday celebration was all about chilling with family. Even her cousin Parineeti Chopra flew to Miami to join in her birthday. PeeCee had a blast on her special day and photos on social media are proof. From dancing around in shiny red dress to her water adventure in a ski-jet, the actress enjoyed her birthday to the fullest.

Though several pictures from her birthday celebration surfaced on the internet, one photo caught everyone's attention. In the picture, Nick can be seen pushing Priyanka into the sea. PeeCee is wearing a pink bikini and looks stunning in it. Undoubtedly, the doting couple had great fun on the actress' birthday. Check out photos below.

On her birthday, Nick took to Instagram to wish the actress. Sharing gorgeous photos of Priyanka in powder pink saree, the American singer wrote, ''Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Revealing details about Priyanka's birthday celebration, a source told E!News, "They had a great time going for a sunset sail and being out on the water. They sat on the deck having drinks and socializing. Priyanka was next to Nick the entire time and they sat close together on one side of the table."

Meanwhile, PeeCee was on a break from the digital world to enjoy her birthday to the fullest. After returning to the virtual space, she thanked her fans and followers in a heart-warming note on Instagram. Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say 'Thank you all so much'. I hope everyone feels as loved as I do," she wrote, along with a series of love-struck heart emojis.

Earlier, PeeCee was called 'hypocrite' after a picture of her smoking went viral on social media. In the photo, our Desi Girl can be seen smoking a cigarette in a yacht as Nick and Madhu Chopra enjoy cigars. The family can be seen having a happy time, however, this didn't go down well with netizens who started slamming the actress as she earlier claimed to be asthmatic.