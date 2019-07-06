Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on criticism: Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about criticism about the film

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has finally addressed the criticism the film has been receiving on account of promoting toxic masculinity and bad behavior towards women. While Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has witnessed immense love from the audience for the lead duo’s acting skills, the film has also stirred the internet for people objecting to Kabir Singh’s behavior towards Preeti. Kabir Singh has already crossed the 200 cr mark and director Sandeep Vanga is sure that it will cross 300 cr as well. The director in an interview recently opened up about the criticism and defended it saying that when love is deep, people go to extremes.

While talking to Anupama Chopra about the film and the criticism that has come along, Sandeep Vanga said, “When I started this film, I knew it would be a big success at the box office, but I never thought that the rage would be repeated, and it has multiplied four times now.” He added, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

Also read: Ishaan Khatter comes to the rescue as a troll tries to slam brother Shahid Kapoor, gives befitting reply

For the unversed, Sandeep Vanga has also directed the original Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starrer Vikay Devrakonda in the lead. The film was also a huge box office hit but received the same criticism. However, Arjun Reddy faced it at a smaller level and according to the director, Kabir Singh is facing it four times more. Vanga unabashedly in the interview called the people who criticized the film as ‘parasites who are the real threat to the film industry’ and said, “Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way.”

Director Sandeep Vanga also addressed the scene that received major backlash, one where Kabir Singh slaps Preeti, and says, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” Well, looks like Sandeep Reddy Vanga is not ready to let go of people who criticized the film.

Kabir Singh on the other hand is witnessing a thunderous run at the box office. Even with new releases and ICC World Cup 2019, its raining big numbers for the film not just on weekends but on weekdays as well.

Also read:

Kabir Singh craze hits Jaipur: Teens tamper with Aadhar details to watch Shahid Kapoor's film

Kiara Advani celebrates success of Kabir Singh by partying hard with family

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page