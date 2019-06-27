Ishaan Khatter comes to the rescue as a troll tries to slam brother Shahid Kapoor, gives befitting reply

Ishaan Khatter comes to the rescue as a troll tries to slam brother Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has been ruling the headlines for his power-packed performance in the just-released film Kabir Singh. While some claim it to be Shahid best performance till date, other calls it a masterpiece by the director. Whatever be the reason, the film is witnessing a dream run with 104 crores in its kitty in just five days. On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor’s little brother Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram to shower all his praise and love on the Kabir Singh actor and called him a superb human Being. Just after the post, fans flooded their comments and compliments for the actor. But there were a few others who started trolling the two dashing actors.

Ishaan Khatter posted a couple of stills of Shahid Kapoor from the film Kabir Singh and wrote, “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh” To this, one Instagram user wrote, ““Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice.”

But Ishaan Khatter was ready to take anything bad for his brother Shahid Kapoor. In no time Ishaan gave a befitting reply to the troll and said, “no, actually it’s quite the opposite. It’s an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read on the film, it’s cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don’t agree with yours. But that’s a conversation for another day enjoy your day!” Check out the comments here-

Not just Shahid Kapoor but his whole family is overwhelmed with the response Kabir Singh has received. It is Shahid Kapoor’s first solo film to enter the 100 crore club and also the first film to bring in highest numbers on a Monday and a Tuesday. Just when the film crossed the 100 crore mark, Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a cute boomerang with Shahid and a dancing video with brother Ishaan.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor has not announced his next film yet but it is said that since he has bought the rights of boxer Dingko Singh biopic, he might start preparing for the film. It will be his first film as a producer as well. On the other ahnd, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Dahadak and it is said that the actor has been approached for Ishq Vishq remake.

