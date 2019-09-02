Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor send wishes, Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTAGRAM Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan send wishes, Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganapati

It is that time of the year again when Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesh to their homes with utmost joy.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in B-town and to this end, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and the likes sent wishes to their fans on the happy occasion.

Kartik Aaryan, who has been hitting headlines over her closeness with 'princess' Sara Ali Khan posted on Instagram:

Arjun Kapoor is currently on a vacation with girlfriend Malaika Arora. But that did not stop him from wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone," he posted.

Leggy lass Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to convey her wishes.

Dia Mirza also took to Instagram to wish her fans: "Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together".

Superstar Salman Khan's family welcomes Lord Ganesh to their home a day back.

Salman's mother Salma Khan and sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma were photographed bringing the Ganesh idol home.

Salma Khan welcomes Ganapati

Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganapati

Alvira Agnihotri

Arpita Khan

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, actor Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi and Sunil Shetty are among the other stars who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour.

