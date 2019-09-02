Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor send wishes, Salman Khan's family welcomes Ganpati

It is that time of the year again when Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesh to their homes with utmost joy.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in B-town and to this end, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and the likes sent wishes to their fans on the happy occasion.
Kartik Aaryan, who has been hitting headlines over her closeness with 'princess' Sara Ali Khan posted on Instagram:
Arjun Kapoor is currently on a vacation with girlfriend Malaika Arora. But that did not stop him from wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.
"May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone," he posted.
Leggy lass Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to convey her wishes.
Dia Mirza also took to Instagram to wish her fans:
View this post on Instagram
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. “Mine is bigger than yours syndrome!” And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻 #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani
Superstar Salman Khan's family welcomes Lord Ganesh to their home a day back.
Salman's mother Salma Khan and sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma were photographed bringing the Ganesh idol home.
TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, actor Sonu Sood, Vivek Oberoi and Sunil Shetty are among the other stars who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour.
