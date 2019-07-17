Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khuranna shares new Dream Girl look as #SareeTwitter trends online

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurranawho was last seen in the hard-hitting drama Article 15, joined the viral #SareeTwitter trend online today. The actor shared a picture of himself clad in a saree and, before you think otherwise, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look for upcoming film Dream Girl. The Andhadhun actor is gearing up to impress us once again with his experimental role in a quirky movie produced by Ekta Kapoor. Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has earlier written the dialogues for Anees Bazmee’s Welcome Back, Sohail Khan’s Freaky Ali and Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. Shaandilyaa has also co-written another Ekta Kapoor's project Jabariya Jodi, which has Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Dream Girl has an oven-fresh pairing for Nushrat Bharucha along with Ayushmann.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ayushmann Khurrana participated in the #SareeTwitter trend on social media by posting his Dream Girl look. "#Dreamgirl later this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter", captioned his picture.

"An incredible story that’s going to baffle you,make you laugh, and then win your hearts! Here’s the first look of #DreamGirl", producer Ekta Kapoor shared Ayushmann's Dream Girl look earlier on Instagram.

Dream Girl director reveals Ayushmann Khurrana plays Sita, Draupadi and Radha in the film.

Priyanka Gandhi joins #SareeTwitter trend, shares pic from her wedding day

