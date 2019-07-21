Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. First pictures of Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades with their baby boy

First pictures of Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades with their baby boy

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who met through common friends about a year ago, became proud parents to a baby boy on July 18. The first pictures as Arjun, Gabriella and their little one stepped out from the hospital are now out.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2019 13:47 IST
First pictures of Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

First pictures of Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades with their baby boy

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their baby boy on July 18. The 46-year-old actor's daughters and the newly-blessed mother's parents were reportedly spotted outside Hinduja Hospital. Today, the new parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were spotted outside the hospital with their newborn baby boy.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who met through common friends about a year ago, were all smiles as they got clicked with their little one.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal's baby boy

Arjun Rampal's baby boy

India Tv - Arjun Rampal's baby boy

Arjun Rampal's baby boy

The first pictures as Arjun, Gabriella and their little one stepped out from the hospital are now out.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal's baby boy

Arjun Rampal's baby boy

India Tv - Arjun Rampal's baby boy

Arjun Rampal's baby boy

On Friday, Gabriella took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. The picture featured Arjun holding his munchkin.

India Tv - Gabriella Instagram story

Gabriella Instagram story

Earlier in April, the Rajneeti actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce Gabriella Demetriades's pregnancy. He wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby" 

For unversed, Arjun and Gabriella were spotted together at different occasions but the couple never came out open about their relationship. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia and they announced their split last year after 20 years of marital bliss. On a related note, Mehr reacted sportingly to Gabriella’s pregnancy, reports Mumbai Mirror. As per the report, the couple tried to keep the news of pregnancy under wraps for around six months. A friend of Mehr informed the tabloid that though Arjun and Mehr haven't officially filed for divorce yet, Mehr has no qualms in accepting that Arjun has moved on in his life. 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLatest Bollywood News July 21: Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday plans, Salman Khan posts message in old fashioned way Next StoryIndian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood  