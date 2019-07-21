Image Source : YOGEN SHAH First pictures of Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades with their baby boy

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their baby boy on July 18. The 46-year-old actor's daughters and the newly-blessed mother's parents were reportedly spotted outside Hinduja Hospital. Today, the new parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were spotted outside the hospital with their newborn baby boy.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who met through common friends about a year ago, were all smiles as they got clicked with their little one.

The first pictures as Arjun, Gabriella and their little one stepped out from the hospital are now out.

On Friday, Gabriella took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of her baby boy. The picture featured Arjun holding his munchkin.

Earlier in April, the Rajneeti actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce Gabriella Demetriades's pregnancy. He wrote, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby"

For unversed, Arjun and Gabriella were spotted together at different occasions but the couple never came out open about their relationship. Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jesia and they announced their split last year after 20 years of marital bliss. On a related note, Mehr reacted sportingly to Gabriella’s pregnancy, reports Mumbai Mirror. As per the report, the couple tried to keep the news of pregnancy under wraps for around six months. A friend of Mehr informed the tabloid that though Arjun and Mehr haven't officially filed for divorce yet, Mehr has no qualms in accepting that Arjun has moved on in his life.

