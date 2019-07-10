Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Anup Jalota pays a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York

Anup Jalota pays a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York

Rishi Kapoor got a visit from Bigg Boss 12 ex-contestant Anup Jalota who ensured that he meets the couple and keep the ailing actor happy. A lot of other celebrities too have visited the Big Apple to pay him a visit.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2019 13:54 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Anup Jalota pays a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York

Singer Anup Jalota visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year. Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday night shared a photograph of himself with his wife Neetu Singh and Jalota. He captioned the image: "Anup Jalota and us. Thank you for coming."

Since the past several months, family members and friends visiting the Big Apple, have also ensured that they meet the couple and keep the ailing actor happy and entertained every other day. Some of the celebrities from the film and business world who have visited the couple include Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher

Amid reports in April that Rishi Kapoor is now "cancer free", actor Randhir Kapoor had said that his younger brother would be back home in a few months. Meanwhile, Neetu Singh in an interview with IANS opened up about her first meet with husband. She said, "I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him."

View this post on Instagram

🌙🌟❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

-With IANS inputs

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story10 most interesting updates from the entertainment world Next StoryAnanya Pandey has something special to say about Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan  