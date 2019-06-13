Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan's childhood picture symbolises cuteness, photo goes viral

Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan's childhood picture is going viral on the internet and we can't take our eyes off. Their photo is too cute to handle and thus goes viral. The picture also includes Shaheen Bhatt and Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta. In fact, Anu's daughter Akanksha and Anusha also share the same frame. Recently, producer Anu Ranjan took to her Instagram account to share a childhood picture of star kids. She wrote, "These are the most adorable ones, without realising.” See post

Soon after the upload, fans started reacting to it and the picture went viral. Some fans shared it and dropped lovely comments like, "Hrithik looks the same even after so many years! Wow.”

“Aloo n your girlies are so so cute Anuji. And Hrithik is so so grown up compared to them. And now, the girls have grown up into beautiful ladies and Hrithik still remains a handsome munda.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Anand Rai in Super 30, where he will be seen as a Bihar based mathematician who aims at training 30 underprivileged kids in order to help them to crack the IIT entrance exam. Recently, his film Kaabil gained much appreciation in China.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Kalank, will now be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshaallah. Alia Bhatt also did a dance number in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff.