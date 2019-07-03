Akshay Kumar takes up #BottleCapChallenge, gets inspired by Hollywood star Jason Statham- Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar takes #BottleCapChallenge, gets inspired by Hollywood star Jason Statham- Watch video

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi and the 'Action King' of Bollywood takes up the #BottleCapChallenge. He challenges his fans and audience to take up the challenge and post videos. He has got inspired from the Hollywood action idol Jason Statham who also posted a video on his Instagram account, taking up the challenge. Akshay Kumar is seen squashing the cap of the bottle by his power-packed kick.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share the post. He wrote, “I couldn't resist #BottleCapChallengeInspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation.”

Check Akshay Kumar's post

In fact, Jason Statham was also seen performing the same stunt. He wrote, " #bottlecapchallenge

#challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr

This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri"

The Sooryavanshi star has uncapped the bottle with just one kick. He is slaying the stunt like an action King. He mentioned his action idol Jason Statham in his post. Also, Akshay Kumar has asked his fans to try it out and he will share and repost the best he sees.

Akshay Kumar is high on stunts these days. A few days ago, a video from the sets of Sooryavanshi went viral on the web, where he was seen hanging down the helicopter. Akshay Kumar has joined hands with Rohit Shetty, the mastermind behind the stunts. Thus, watching Sooryavanshi will be a visual delight as Akshay Kumar will be seen performing some real power-packed stunts in the movie.

On the related note, Akshay Kumar starring Sooryavanshi will be releasing on March 27, 2020. The movie features Gulshan Grover, Katrina Kaif, Neena Gupta and Sikander Kher in important roles.