Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari to be the new 'Bunty aur Babli'. But fans are missing Rani and AB

YRF finally announces Bunty Aur Babli 2

Yash Raj Films has finally announced second instalment of the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. While the first one starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, the latest one will have the oven-fresh pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Gully Boy's MC Sher is the new Bunty while Mumbai girl Sharvari, the debutante will play Babli. The latest instalment will have a time leap of 10 years and will set in today's age.

For the unversed, Bunty Aur Babli was the story of two small-town wannabes, who on their way to dream city, Mumbai, become grifters and then scammers.

The official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films introduced the new Bunty and Babli to its followers.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun Sharma has already gone on floors. Varun Sharma was an assistant director to Ali Abbas Zafar on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sharvari, on the other hand, has been prepping for her Bollywood debut for the last one year.

Talking about the lead pair, Varun, in an interview with hindustantimes.com, said Siddhant fits the role perfectly and they are excited for him to play the part. He added that Sharvari is talent to watch out for. ''She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on screen to understand what we mean,'' the director said.

However, if comments below the YRF post are anything to go by, fans are missing Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Some even demanded the return of original Bunty and Babli. ''Why you guys can't put old cast back??? We are 90's kids .. BaB means Rani and abhishek to us.. NO Interest in watching this movie..,'' a fan commented. ''Flop Only Abhisekh bachchan and Rani mukherjee can do the justice to the film,'' another fan wrote.

Comments on YRF's Instagram post.

Though, there are some who are excited to watch this new pair.

