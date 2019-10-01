Satyameva Jayate 2 First Look Posters: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar look intriguing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Satyameva Jayate 2 First Look Posters

John Abraham on Tuesday released two new posters of his upcoming Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate 2. The posters featured John and his leading lady Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 movie which managed to impress the audience. The poster shows John tearing apart his shirt in which Indian flag can be seen. On the other hand, Divya can be seen donning a white Kurti with tricolor dupatta.

"I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With 'SMJ2', the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that's relevant in today's times," John said in a statement.

Divya, who is returning to acting with the Milap Zaveri-directed film, said she was waiting for the right film to come her way. "I didn't want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film," she added.

Divya made her acting debut in 2004's Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon. She later turned to direction with films such as Yaariyan and Sanam Re. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, "Satyameva Jayate 2" is slated to be released ‪on October 2, 2020.

Official Trailer: Satyameva Jayate

