Image Source : TWITTER Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's film is twice the action, patriotism, says director

"Satyameva Jayate 2" is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch, promises its director Milap Zaveri. "Satyameva Jayate", a high-octane vigilante action drama film, had hit the screens last year. The makers have now announced the second installment to the "Satyameva Jayate" franchise.

John, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree in the original, said: "I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With SMJ2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that's relevant in today's times."

He is pairing up with Divya Khosla Kumar for the upcoming film.

Divya, who returns to acting after directing two movies, said: "I didn't want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film."

The movie, to be directed by Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, will go on floors soon.

"'Satyameva Jayate 2' is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham back as a crusader for justice and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the franchise, I hope next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption," said Zaveri.

Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment believes the sequel will be an even bigger entertainer. He said: "John and Milap make for a formidable team and we are happy to push the envelope with a project that's not only for the audiences to enjoy but is socially relevant as well."

"Satyameva Jayate 2" is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

(With IANS Inputs)