Salman Khan turns singer for Dabangg 3's latest song Yu Karke. Heard it yet?

Dabangg 3's latest song Yu Karke is a peppy track picturised on Salman and Sonakshi.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2019 16:48 IST
Makers of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 have released the third song of the film titled Yu Karke and again it is audio. However, it is special because the superstar himself has sung this track. The peppy number has been composed by Bhai's old collaborators Sajid-Wajid and lyrics are by Danish Sabri.

Salman took to Twitter to share the audio of Yu Karke. '''Dabangg 3' ka naya gaana, 'Yu Karke', suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein,'' he wrote.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and south superstar Kichcha Sudeep in important roles, Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhudeva. Salman is also introducing Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar with the third installment of the hit franchise.

Trailer of Dabangg 3 was loved by Bhai fans and they are undoubtedly eagerly waiting for December 20 when the film will hit the screens. 

While Salman will be seen as a 'police wala gunda' aka Chulbul Robinhood Pandey, Sonakshi will be reprising her role of Salman's wife Rajjo. The movie will trace the journey of how Chulbul turns into a Dabangg. The superstar's character will also have a romantic angle with the newcomer Saiee.

