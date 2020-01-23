Image Source : TWITTER Panga Box Office Prediction: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill’s film to earn single digit on Day 1

Kangana Ranaut's film Panga is releasing on 24 January with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's film Street Dancer 3D. The film Panga is the story of a mother’s comeback after into the game of kabaddi. Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta are set to play important roles alongside Kangana in the film. Panga's business will be impacted by Street Dancer and Ajay Devgn's film Tanaji's that has been ruling the box office since January 10th.

Panga is releasing in about 1200-1500 screens, which is approximately half of Street Dancer 3D which is releasing in 3700 screens. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Panga will do the business of around Rs 5 crore on the first day. The film's box office collection will depend on viewers’ word of mouth furthermore. He said, “The trailer of the film is good. It is a socially connected and emotional film.” The trailer of Panga also became the most-watched trailer of 2019.

Girish Johar said, “Its an uplifting film for women folk that they can still pursue their dreams even after marriage. It targets the upmarket, mature 30-35 age group and will majorly depend on good word of mouth. Kangana has a huge fan following and her films are liked by the moviegoers.”

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is expected to grow at the box office.

Panga Trailer:

