Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan calls Aishwarya Rai's villainous avatar cool

Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were left amazed when they came to know about her lending her voice for Angelina Jolie-starrer "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil." Well, now another surprise has dropped in from the makers' side as the Hindi trailer has been released. Showing Aishwarya in the avatar of Maleficient with her high bun and sparkling green eyes. Not only this, but the clip also shows glimpses of Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning from Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Sharing the video, Aishwarya wrote, "Maleficent. Happy to be part of the Disney Family."

Soon, the internet was left speechless and not to forget Aish's hubby Abhishek Bachchan. He even tweeted about the same and wrote, "How cool is this!" Have a look:

Disney India Head Bikram Duggal in an IANS interview revealed the reason for choosing Aishwarya for the same. He ssaid, "Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona, which is filled with elegance and poise, would be a perfect blend."

The film is slated to release on theaters across India in English and Hindi on October 18.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News