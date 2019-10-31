Image Source : TWITTER Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari to release in China

The Irrfan Khan-starrer Bollywood film 'Madaari' is gearing up to be released in China this year. This is Irrfan's second film to be released in China after "Hindi Medium".

Over the past few years, Bollywood films such as "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", "PK", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Pad Man" have done decent to good business at the Chinese box-office.

"Madaari" is directed by Nishikant Kamat and it released in India in 2016. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.

"Madaari is an important film for me as the concept is universal. I am thankful to my director and producer for casting me in such an amazing film. 'Madaari' highlights the weak nodes of our society. I am really excited about its release in China. Chinese theatres are showing interest in the Bollywood industry, and it's good for our film," said Jimmy.

The release date of "Madaari" in China is yet to be officially announced.

Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj group, Brazil-based entrepreneur Dheeraj More, and Sonal Deshpande, COO of Miraj group, will release the film In China.