Happy Daughters' Day 2019: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Images, Photos

September 22, 2019
Happy Daughters' Day 2019

 

 

"Honor your daughters. They are honorable.” - Malala Yousafzai

With each passing day you have evolved as a more beautiful individual,

And on Daughters’ Day I want you to know that I am really proud of you!
Happy Daughters’ Day.

My little girl as you grow up,
I want you to know
You have made my life beautiful,
And I really love you so!
Happy Daughter’s Day.

To my beloved little girl,
I did not give you the gift of life,
Rather you gave me the gift of you,
Happy daughter’s day!

O my dearest daughter,
You are loved for the little girl you were,
The special woman you are now,
And the wonderful daughter you will always be.
Happy Daughter’s Day!

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

Happy Daughters' Day 2019

 

