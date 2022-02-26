Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's film starts well, can it break Pushpa's record?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection Day 1 | Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi started off well at the box office. The opening collections of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial are likely to come in the Rs 9.50-10 crore nett range, reports Box Office India. Compared to Ranveer Singh's sports drama, 83, the film is expected to perform better in terms of the first day collections in Mumbai circuit.

"Its a solid start for the film and its likely to be the second highest opener for a film driven by a female star which is a huge result for the industry that a film like this can collect near 10 crore nett so quickly after the pandemic. The film had a fair trailer but the music did not take off and still these numbers have come confirming Alia Bhatt is easily the top female star today," the BOI report states.

As the hype around the movie increases, the question is can the film surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the theaters last year on December 17, had a monstrous opening at the box office. According to reports, the film minted over Rs 50 crore at the box office worldwide. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler.

While the chances of something similar happening to Alia Bhatt's film are slimmer, it can still be one of the box office successes we all have been waiting for lately.

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of a young girl from Gujarat who aspires to be a Bollywood actress. However, her dream lands her up in a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura after she's betrayed by her boyfriend and sold off. Thus's began Ganga Harjivndas' journey to becoming Gangubai Kathiawadi Mafia Queen. she becomes the president of the red light area and vows to fight for the rights of the sex workers. She even goes on to meet the Prime Minister for the same.

The film that is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi also boasts of a talented ensemble cast including, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.