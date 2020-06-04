Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BOLLYWOODZINDAGI Did you know Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic 'Palat scene' from DDLJ is copied from this Hollywood film?

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic blockbusters of Bollywood. Who doesn't remember the sweet romance between Raj and Simran, played by SRK and Kajol respectively? Right from the extremely popular train sequence to Kajol's towel dance, DDLJ is still remembered for its memorable scenes. The iconic Palat scene where Simran walks away and Raj says that if she loves him, she will look back is clearly etched on our minds. However. do you know that the scene is actually a copy from Clint Eastwood’s Hollywood film ‘In The Line Of Fire’ that released in 1993? DDLJ released two years later in 1995.

Here's the scene from ‘In The Line Of Fire

Now, have a look at the Palat scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Director Aditya Chopra talked about getting "inspired" from the Hollywood film in the book Aditya Chopra Relives…Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge admitted that he got inspired from the Hollywood film’s scene.“It got stuck in my head. Then I forgot all about it. When I was writing this scene (in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), it came back to me. I liked the idea and used it here," the filmmaker said.

Recently, Kajol shared a still from the film's Mehndi Lagake Rakhna song on Instagram, making a hilarious comparison between the times when "we would dress and go out" and the coronavirus world.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage