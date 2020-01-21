Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao party hard with birthday girl Tahira Kashyap. See inside pics

Inside Tahira Kashyap's birthday celebration

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap turned a year older today. The director rang in her birthday with a bash last night. Some of the big names from the industry joined her in the celebration. Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, director-producer Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Chhabra among others were present at the bash. Sharing glimpses of her birthday on Instagram, Tahira wrote, ''Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It’s my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!! #birthdaygirl #lovebirthdays #excited #happy #gratitude''.

She even shared photos on her Instagram story. Husband Ayushmann Khurrana, brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti can also be seen in the pictures.

And, THE couple is here

Yami Gautam's selfie with Tahira Kashyap

Sanya Malhotra poses with Tahira

Ayushmann Khurrana penned a romantic note for Tahira on her birthday. Sharing her throwback picture, he wrote, ''Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love''.

In the photo, Tahira can be seen in all smiles as she poses in a white dress.

Talking about Ayushmann's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Tahira told an entertainment portal that her husband has a knack of sniffing out amazing scripts. ''Super kicked about this one! Ayushmann has a knack of sniffing out amazing, crazy scripts that are relevant at the same time and as an artist he is fearless. I am proud of the same,'' she had said.